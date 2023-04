Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a free canning salsa workshop in Bethany. The session will be at the Harrison County Health Department on May 15th from 5 to 7 o’clock.

The hands-on workshop is for anyone who is new to home food preservation or wants a refresher. The program will teach how to preserve food safely.

Registration is due by May 10th by contacting Kaylie Walker with Extension at 660-726-5610. Register for the May 15th canning salsa workshop at this link.

