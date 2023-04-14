Missouri 4-H and University of Missouri Extension to host crop event for 4-H and FFA youth

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension and Missouri 4-H will host a crop scouting event for 4-H and FFA members and volunteers July 18 at MU Bradford Research Farm near Columbia.

Participants will learn about common Missouri crops, insects, diseases, disorders, and weeds as well as about pesticide safety and careers in agronomy, said Maria Calvert, MU Extension state 4-H agriculture educator. “This year, we will also be inviting FFA chapters to join in on this learning opportunity. This is an area that has needed to grow and with the help of our MU Extension colleagues we will be able to offer a great opportunity for young people to develop and test their knowledge and skills in this area.”

“This event is a great opportunity for students to interact with and learn directly from MU Extension specialists, who focus on solutions to agronomic problems,” said Mandy Bish, MU Extension state field crop pathologist. “In 2022, students from multiple regions of the state participated in the event. The willingness to drive to central Missouri for a one-day event demonstrates the need for such a scouting program. For 2023, we are excited to partner with 4-H and work with Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council once again.”

For more information, visit the 4-H Crop Scouting section on the University of Missouri website.

