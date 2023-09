Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between September 25 and 27, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Between September 25 and September 27, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made nine arrests in north Missouri.

The reasons for these arrests ranged from driving while intoxicated and driving without insurance to various county warrants for offenses such as failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Arrests by County:

CLINTON HALLBERG, JR, SCOTT L – 36, Male, Cameron, MO Arrested on September 25, 2023, at 6:37 PM Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor Held at: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: 12-hour hold

HARRISON TUTTLE, KEVIN A – 34, Male, Creston, IA Arrested on September 26, 2023, at 2:14 AM Charges: Worth County Misdemeanor Warrant – Failure to Appear – Owner Operates Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility Nodaway County Misdemeanor Warrant – Failure to Appear – Owner Operates Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility Held at: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: Bondable

ANDREW MITCHELL, ERNEST F – 36, Male, St. Joseph, MO Arrested on September 26, 2023, at 9:00 AM Charge: Misdemeanor Warrant-Failure to Register Motor Vehicle-Buchanan County Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: Bondable

MERCER HERNANDEZ, STEVE – 36, Male, Schuyler, NB Arrested on September 26, 2023, at 12:13 PM Charges: Misdemeanor Warrant-Driving While Intoxicated-Sullivan County Speeding Driving While Suspended-1st Offense Held at: Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: Bondable

SCHUYLER MARZULLO, ASHLEY M – 33, Female, Worthington, MO Arrested on September 25, 2023, at 3:45 PM Charge: Felony – Probation and Parole Warrant Held at: Adair County Release Info: No Bond

CHARITON VANDEVENTER, BARRY G – 27, Male, De Witt, MO Arrested on September 27, 2023, at 3:21 PM Charges: Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked – Second Offense No Valid Insurance Failure to Display License Plate Failure to Secure Children in Booster Seats Held at: Chariton County Jail Release Info: Released

CARROLL WAKELAND, DAVID J – 43, Male, Tina, MO Arrested on September 27, 2023, at 8:40 PM Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Held at: Ray County Jail Release Info: Released

LAFAYETTE PRINGLE, TRAVIS E – 43, Male, Waverly, MO Arrested on September 26, 2023, at 3:43 PM Charge: Misdemeanor Warrant from Lafayette County for Traffic Held at: Lafayette County Release Info: Bondable

COOPER GLASGOW, SHANE O – 36, Male, Brookfield, MO Arrested on September 27, 2023, at 11:21 PM Charges: Driving While Revoked Macon County Felony Warrant for Child Support Linn County Felony Warrant Driving While Revoked – 2 Counts Held at: Cooper County Detention Center Release Info: Bondable



The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues its efforts to ensure the safety and security of the residents of Missouri.

