Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of March 3, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend with driving while intoxicated topping the list of offenses.

A Bethany resident was arrested early Sunday in Harrison County. 18-year-old Tristan Eads was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to obey a traffic control device, and not wearing a seat belt. Eads was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

A 21-year-old Bethany resident was arrested Saturday evening in Harrison County. Tayton Berendes was accused of driving while suspended, having no proof of insurance, and failing to display valid plates. The patrol said there also was a DeKalb County felony warrant for a conditional release violation. Berendes was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center where he was listed as bondable.

Twenty-four-year-old Samantha Cretel of Cowgill was arrested early Sunday Morning in Caldwell County. She was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 12-hour hold.

Twenty-two-year-old Everett Boyd of Hamilton was arrested early Sunday morning in Clinton County. Boyd was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to signal. He was transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Thirty-five-year-old Marcus Hurst of Cameron was arrested late Saturday night in Caldwell County. Hurst had misdemeanor warrants out of Caldwell County for no seat belt (times two), failure to stop at a stop sign, and exceeding the posted speed limit by doing 75 in a 65 mph zone. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center where he later bonded out.

Fifty-six-year-old Carol Buck of La Plata was arrested early Sunday morning in Macon County. She was accused of driving while intoxicated, first offense. Buck was taken to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department where she was later released.

Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Davis of Kirksville was arrested early Saturday morning in Adair County. She was accused of driving while intoxicated. She was processed on the roadside and released.

Twenty-five-year-old Belinda Linder of St. Joseph was arrested early Sunday morning in Buchanan County. She was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was taken to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

