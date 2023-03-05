Audio: Missouri House passes bill to require health insurers to fully cover follow-up breast exams

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Health insurance companies could be required to fully cover follow-up breast exams for Missouri patients.

The state House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require insurance carriers to pay for follow-up exams used to diagnose breast cancer if an initial mammogram finds potential problems. State Representative Brenda Shields, a Republican from St. Joseph, is the bill sponsor. She says early detection would save healthcare costs – not to mention women’s lives.

State Representative Doug Richey, a fellow Republican from Excelsior Springs, opposes the bill. He says it would increase healthcare costs. The next stop for the legislation is the Missouri Senate.

