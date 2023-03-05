Audio: Governor says lack of daycare access is one of biggest problems facing Missourians

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Governor Mike Parson says lack of adequate daycare access is one of the biggest problems facing everyday Missourians. Parson says that’s why he made the largest investment in the state’s history to help improve access.

More than $78 million would go to childcare providers and another $56 million would help to expand access to pre-K programs in public and charter schools for all low-income children. The Missouri Legislature is working on the next budget.

Governor Parson says about 50 percent of Missouri did not have access to adequate daycare before the pandemic – and that number has grown. His budget proposal for the next state budget year includes more than $800 million to help address Missouri’s childcare needs.

Parson says he wants to partner with Missouri businesses to boost affordable access to quality daycare. The Missouri Legislature is working on the next budget.

