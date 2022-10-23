Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.

A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 20-year-old Carter Dougherty was accused of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to register a motor vehicle, and not wearing a seat belt. Dougherty was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and where he was later released.

Thirty-six-year-old David Morriss of Guilford was arrested Saturday night in Nodaway County. The patrol accused Morriss of misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was released for medical treatment after being involved in a crash.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jessica Collins of Columbia was arrested Saturday evening in Daviess County. Collins was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Macon County for failing to register a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department where she was later released.

Fifty-five-year-old Michael Harris of Unionville was arrested Saturday night in Putnam County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was processed on the roadside and released.

Thirty-seven-year-old Misty Clark of Melcher, Iowa was arrested Saturday night in Adair County. The patrol accused Clark of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. She was processed on the roadside and released.

Twenty-six-year-old Damian Hughes of Callao was arrested early Saturday at 1:52 am in Adair County. Hughes was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, driving while holding a suspended license, and having no seat belt. Hughes was processed on the roadside and released.