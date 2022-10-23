Crash on Highway 136 sends one to hospital via helicopter, driver accused of multiple infractions

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a northwest Missouri man was seriously hurt when the pickup truck he was driving hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, went off Highway 136 and struck a fence and a tree Saturday night just east of Maryville.

Thirty-six-year-old David Morriss of Guilford was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Grace Schroeder of Liberty, was not reported hurt.

The accident took place approximately one-quarter of a mile east of Maryville as both vehicles were Westbound on Highway 136. The pickup driven by Morriss was traveling too fast for the conditions and hit the rear of the SUV which caused the pickup to exit the right side of the road, hit a fence, become airborne, strike a tree, and come to rest partially on its wheels. The SUV came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of Highway 136.

Both vehicles were demolished. Schroeder was wearing a seat belt but Morriss was not.

The patrol accused Morriss of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, and failure to register a motor vehicle.