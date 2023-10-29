Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Conception, Missouri teenager on multiple allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a teenager following several traffic violations and additional charges.

Trevor M Weir, 19, from Conception, Missouri, was being held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold, following a series of offenses that occurred on the night of October 28, 2023.

According to the patrol’s report, Weir is facing multiple charges. The initial cause for the stop was exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more. He was recorded driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone. Weir failed to signal and did not yield to an emergency vehicle. The patrol reports additional charges against Weir would include resisting arrest, classified as a misdemeanor, and a minor in possession of alcohol. Further investigation at the scene led to the discovery that Weir was visibly intoxicated, moreover, he was found in possession of a fictitious ID.