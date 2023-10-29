Collision on Highway 129 south of Wien injures two

A traffic accident involving a 2000 GMC Yukon and a 2021 Volkswagon Golf happened Sunday morning along Highway 129, a quarter-mile south of Wien, Missouri.

At approximately 7:55 a.m., Sarah M. McGraw, a 36-year-old woman from Brookfield, was driving her GMC Yukon southbound when she attempted to make a left turn. In the process, she pulled into the path of the northbound Volkswagon Golf, driven by 52-year-old Jered D. Buntin from Columbia. The resulting collision caused moderate damage to the Yukon and totaled the Golf.

Both drivers, McGraw and Buntin, were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident. Additionally, Kate-Ann M. Vitt Buntin, a 52-year-old woman and passenger in the Golf, was also secured by her seat belt. Following the crash, both Jered Buntin and Kate-Ann Vitt Buntin sustained minor injuries and were transported by Chariton County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The GMC Yukon was secured at the roadside, while the Volkswagon Golf required towing by Gabrielson’s due to the extent of the damage.

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Department and Chariton County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

