Man from Palmyra injured in motorcycle mishap

State News October 29, 2023October 29, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Motorcycle Crash News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

On Friday afternoon of October 27, 2023, a single-vehicle accident resulted in moderate injuries for a motorcyclist, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred approximately five miles west of Palmyra on private property along Highway C in Marion County around 3:46 p.m.

According to the report, Nathan A. Herold, 53, from Palmyra, Missouri, was driving a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on a private driveway when he lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, causing Herold to sustain moderate injuries.

Herold was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident. Emergency responders transported him to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. His motorcycle sustained minor damage and was secured at the residence post-accident.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department, local ambulance services, and the Palmyra Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 8
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.