Man from Palmyra injured in motorcycle mishap

On Friday afternoon of October 27, 2023, a single-vehicle accident resulted in moderate injuries for a motorcyclist, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred approximately five miles west of Palmyra on private property along Highway C in Marion County around 3:46 p.m.

According to the report, Nathan A. Herold, 53, from Palmyra, Missouri, was driving a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on a private driveway when he lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, causing Herold to sustain moderate injuries.

Herold was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident. Emergency responders transported him to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. His motorcycle sustained minor damage and was secured at the residence post-accident.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department, local ambulance services, and the Palmyra Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.