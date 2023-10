Richard J. Ezell, a 63-year-old man from Clive, Iowa, found himself in legal trouble on October 28, 2023, following his arrest by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The charges against Ezell are felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and absence of a valid operator’s license.

Ezell was being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

(Photo courtesy Harrison County Detention Center)