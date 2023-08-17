Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Pen of Rabbits

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Molly Strozewski, daughter of Jake and Jill Strozewski, is the exhibitor of the 2023 Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits at the Missouri State Fair. Molly is from Lincoln and is a member of the Independent Benton County 4-H Club. Molly’s prize-winning pen had an average weight of 4.6 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits honor went to Wren Coats of Braymer. She is the daughter of Shawn and Nichole Coats and is a member of the Braymer FFA. Wren’s pen had an average weight of 4.5 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, both Molly and Wren will sell their pens in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

