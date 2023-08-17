Drought conditions show significant improvement in Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drought conditions throughout Missouri have shown significant improvement over the past week, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. Released on the morning of August 17th, the map reflects conditions observed as of August 15th.

In the Green Hills region, northwest Harrison County stands out as it currently faces neither abnormally dry nor drought conditions. However, a large portion of Harrison County, approximately half of Daviess County, parts of southwest Caldwell and Mercer counties, and a section of northwest Grundy County are categorized as abnormally dry. The remaining areas of these counties are grappling with moderate drought. This level of drought also extends to encompass all of Livingston County, a significant portion of Linn County, and the majority of both Sullivan and Putnam counties. More severe drought conditions are observed in northeast Sullivan County, southeast Putnam County, and the southernmost region of Linn County.

Notably, certain areas in Northwest Missouri that were previously flagged as abnormally dry last week have now been cleared of any drought or dry conditions. The severity of extreme, severe, and moderate droughts in Northeast Missouri has also decreased, with parts of the region now only being abnormally dry.

Similarly, the eastern and southern sections of the state have witnessed a reduction in severe and moderate drought conditions. A larger portion of these areas now remains free from any abnormally dry or drought conditions.

Statewide, 72.29% of Missouri is currently under abnormally dry conditions or some level of drought. This marks an 18.8% decrease from the previous week’s figures.

Regarding rainfall statistics, as of August 17th, Trenton has recorded a rainfall deficit of 3.68 inches for the year to date, however, for the week ending on August 15th, Trenton received substantial rainfall of 2.88 inches.

