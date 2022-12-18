Missouri man who sparked high-speed police chase charged with gun crime

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man who led on a high-speed chase Thursday was charged Friday with a federal gun crime.

Anthony L. Rogers, 35, of St. Louis, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The criminal complaint says the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was looking for Rogers, and a GMC Yukon SUV that he was driving, in connection with a November 30 homicide in St. Louis. Police spotted the Yukon Thursday in St. Louis and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the complaint says. Rogers refused to pull over and instead drove away.

Police followed Rogers into St. Louis County, where he threw a Glock 9mm pistol out of the window, and then north on Interstate 55 into St. Louis, where he discarded the pistol’s magazine. The pursuit continued through downtown St. Louis and onto westbound Interstate 70. Rogers exited the interstate at Riverview Boulevard and pulled to the curb, where he was arrested.

The firearm charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen is prosecuting the case.

