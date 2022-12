WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Minnesota man in Daviess County on Friday night, December 16th.

Thirty-five-year-old Kurtis Edmond of Columbia Heights, Minnesota was accused of driving while intoxicated involving drugs and with a person less than 17 in the vehicle. He was also accused of exceeding the posted speed limit.

Edmond was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

