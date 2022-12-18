Obituary & Services: Robert Lyle LaFever, Jr.

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Robert Lyle LaFever, Jr., age 75, a Smithville, Missouri, resident and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s North, Kansas City, Missouri.

Bob was born the son of Robert Lyle and Mary Frances (Jacobs) LaFever, Sr., on December 17, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a Chillicothe High School graduate and a graduate of Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar, Missouri, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Ministry. Bob ministered to many and served many Ministries. His later assignments included the First Baptist Church in Spickard, Missouri, and the First Baptist Church in Chula, Missouri. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, being outdoors, traveling, and studying his genealogy.

Survivors include one son, Sean LaFever, and his wife, Sarah, of Smithville, Missouri; one step-son, Jason Hays and his wife, Melissa, of Tipton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Caleb LaFever and Jacob LaFever, both of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Braden LaFever and Payten LaFever, both of Smithville, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Lyle LaFever, Jr. Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 27, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601

