Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas.

Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act.

Burney admitted becoming involved in a relationship with a 13-year-old in 2021. Sometime before Dec. 8, 2021, the victim ran away from home to be with Burney. The teen was reported missing, and Homeland Security Investigations received a National Hotline Tip on Dec. 14, 2021, about the missing teen.

Burney switched vehicles and left Missouri to prevent law enforcement officers from finding the teen. They traveled first to Illinois and then to Las Vegas. During the trip, Burney provided drugs and alcohol to the teen and committed the crime of statutory rape repeatedly, he admitted in his plea agreement.

Burney is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins is prosecuting the case.

