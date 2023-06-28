Missouri man accused of firebombing a home

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Missouri has been accused of using a Molotov cocktail to firebomb a St. Louis home last year.

Marcus Reece, 31, of St. Louis, was indicted in April on one felony count of damaging or destroying a building by fire and one felony count of possession of an unregistered destructive device. He was arrested on June 22 and on Tuesday ordered held in jail until trial.

The indictment accuses Reece of possession of a Molotov cocktail on March 19, 2022, and attempting to damage or destroy a home in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue on the same date. A motion seeking to detain Reece in jail says he threw Molotov cocktails at the victim’s home after a dispute over a parking space.

The damaging by fire charge is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both, and the unregistered destructive device charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware is prosecuting the case.

