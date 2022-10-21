Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free Hunter Education Skills class in Cowgill

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free Hunter Education Skills session in Cowgill. The session will be held at the Cowgill School on November 3rd from 5:30 to 9:30 pm.

Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. The session will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills.

The skills session is for students at least 11 years old. The certification course can be completed online by hunters at least 16 for a paid fee to an online provider. Hunters 11 to 15, or those of any age seeking in-person instruction, must take the free skills class in person.

They need to complete the knowledge portion of the class before the skills session. That can be done by filling out the chapter review questions in the student manual, or youth 11 to 15 can complete the knowledge portion online for a fee paid to the provider.

Printed student manuals are available at the MDC offices in Chillicothe and Saint Joseph. They can also be ordered online for free at this link.

Register for the Hunter Education Skills session in Cowgill at this link.