A benefit will be held in Lineville, Iowa October 22nd for a family who had a house fire.

The Benefit Soup Dinner for Jacob and Ashley Cowart will be held at the community center from 5 to 7 pm. A free-will offering will be taken for the dinner. There will also be a pie auction.

Jacob Cowart is the pastor at the Lineville Assembly of God Church.