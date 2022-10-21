Gilman City Board of Education meeting results from October 19

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

After an executive session on October 19th, it was announced the Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved Annette Rhodes as a high school teacher.

During the regular meeting, the Curriculum Program Evaluation was approved.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported the sidewalk in front of the school was repaired. He discussed new bus prices to lease and purchase outright. The city told him the school has a water leak, and troubleshooting is being done to find the source of the leak.

Principal Jill Sperry reported the majority of the high school students attended the My Success Event in Saint Joseph on October 19th. Preschool through third grade went to Kearney’s pumpkin patch.

Red Ribbon Week is October 24th through 27th. FFA students will attend the National Convention from October 25th through 29th.

Students are working on a Veterans Day program for November 10th.