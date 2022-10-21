Mercer County Health Department in Princeton announces multiple dates for flu shot clinics in November

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold multiple flu shot clinics next month.

One clinic will be held at the Princeton School on November 3rd for students. A drive-through clinic will be held at North Mercer School on November 11th from 4 to 6 pm. Flu shots will be available for students at North Mercer School on November 16th and another drive-through clinic will be held at the Princeton School on November 21st from 4 to 6 pm.

The Mercer County Health Department will also take walk-ins each Monday in November. Someone can also schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot by calling the health department at 660-748-3630.