Mercer County Health Department in Princeton announces multiple dates for flu shot clinics in November

October 21, 2022
Flu Season
The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold multiple flu shot clinics next month.

One clinic will be held at the Princeton School on November 3rd for students. A drive-through clinic will be held at North Mercer School on November 11th from 4 to 6 pm. Flu shots will be available for students at North Mercer School on November 16th and another drive-through clinic will be held at the Princeton School on November 21st from 4 to 6 pm.

The Mercer County Health Department will also take walk-ins each Monday in November. Someone can also schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot by calling the health department at 660-748-3630.

