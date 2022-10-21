Trenton R-9 School District participating in pilot of Missouri School Climate and Culture Survey

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 School District is participating in a pilot of the Missouri School Climate and Culture Survey. Superintendent Daniel Gott reports the survey will be used as part of the school improvement review during this academic year.

Parents, students, and school employees are asked to voluntarily answer surveys regarding programs and services available to students. Responses from parents will be anonymously summarized and become part of a report for Trenton R-9. The district will use the report in the development of school improvement efforts.

The surveys contain demographic and opinion questions. Someone has the option to not respond to any item or not complete a survey at all.

Parents with more than one child will receive more than one survey link. Gott asks that parents complete one survey for each child. The surveys will be processed, so school officials will receive reports about each building in the district.

Links to the Trenton High School, Trenton Middle School, and Rissler Elementary School Climate and Culture surveys can be found on each school’s respective webpage on the Trenton R-9 School District website. Parents are asked to complete the surveys by October 27th.