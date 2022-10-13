Missouri Day Parade: Throwing of candy from parade entries is prohibited

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

When the Missouri Day Parade travels the streets in Trenton Saturday morning, the sponsoring Trenton Rotary Club is reminding parade participants to not throw candy from their entries. Instead, the club suggests a parade entry be accompanied by walkers who can hand out candy to spectators along the route.

Rotary Club President Michael Ormsby confirmed to John Anthony there are safety concerns for kids and for the marching band performers:

The Missouri Day Parade begins at 8:30 Saturday morning from Main and Crowded and will follow the usual route, on Main Street, turning left onto 9th Street, and concluding by Bulldog Avenue.

Parade coverage can be heard on KTTN 92.3 FM or by our live audio stream on the KTTN website