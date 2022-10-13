Obituary & Services: Sharon Wisner

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sharon Wisner, an 84-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 10:04 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Trenton First Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Open visitation will begin Tuesday morning at Slater Neal Funeral Home. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Assembly of God Missions and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Sharon Kay Wisner was born February 27, 1938, in Reger, MO to Howard and Gertrude (Humphreys) Trumbo. She graduated from Trenton High School. On June 23, 1957, she was united in marriage to William “LeRoy” Wisner. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2015. Sharon worked as a secretary for the Trenton R-9 District office, Robinson Black Insurance Agency, and Head Start. She was active with the church and served as treasurer.

Surviving relatives include her daughters Tammy Gondringer and husband Steve of Trenton, Brenda Ferguson and husband Mark of Trenton, sister Deborah Pikulski of Cypress, TX, grandchildren Cale Gondringer and wife Melissa of Trenton, Khrista Bailey and husband Kasey of Jamesport, Micah Ferguson and wife Erin of Trenton, and Jordan Ferguson and wife Christina of Trenton, and 12 great-grandchildren; Caleb, Joshua, Abbi, Anna, Jesse, Noah, Ethan, Katie, Lilly, Harper, Jovie, and Archer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Judith Bennett.