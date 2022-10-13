Funeral Services: Linda M. Palmer

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Linda M. Palmer, of Spring Hill, Kansas died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Health Care Resort of Olathe, Kansas.

Linda was born January 6, 1947, to Madge (Booth) and David Palmer in Kansas City, Missouri. She worked at Electro Dynamics before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors: several cousins including Vickey Rowland, Blue Springs, MO, and Jamie White of Princeton, MO.

Graveside services and burial will be at the Cain Cemetery, Cainsville at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Memorial gifts may be made to the Cain Cemetery in care of the funeral home. There will be no family visitation.