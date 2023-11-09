Missing 16-year-old Kirksville boy found deceased

The Kirksville Police Department has confirmed the death of 16-year-old Brenden Davis, who was reported missing earlier this week. Davis’ body was discovered Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Dear Street.

According to police, no foul play is suspected in Davis’ death. The cause of death is not being released at this time due to Davis’ age.

Davis was last seen leaving his home late Monday, November 6th, or early Tuesday, November 7th. Police had issued a missing person report for Davis prior to his body being discovered.

(Photo courtesy Kirksville Police Department social media)