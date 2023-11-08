Missouri Livestock Symposium honors northeast Missouri veterinarian with achievement award

Dr. Vincil “Mac” Wilt, a veterinarian from Paris, MO, will be presented the 2023 Livestock Achievement Award by the Missouri Livestock Symposium at their event on Friday evening, December 1, 2023.

Dr. Wilt was born and raised south of Shelbina, Missouri. He graduated from South Shelby High School in 1972. During his years on the Wilt Angus Farm with his siblings and parents, McVae and Anna Jean, Dr. Wilt spent as much time as he could with local veterinarians, developing a passion for livestock and veterinary medicine. Dirt hogs and cattle were a common fixture on almost all farms at this time, and Dr. Wilt developed a firm foundation in the livestock industry through the experiences of his youth.

After graduating high school, Dr. Wilt attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, obtaining a dual Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture in 1976 and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1978. He practiced in Plattsburg, Missouri for one year, and then returned home to Monroe County to join Dr. Art Griswold at the Paris Veterinary Clinic. In 1995, he became sole owner of the clinic. Currently, Dr. Wilt practices veterinary medicine that treats small and large animals. He has grown the practice to include two associate veterinarians.

Dr. Wilt has served as a member or officer of several professional organizations and committees, including the Northeast District Veterinary Medical Association, Missouri Veterinary Medical Association, Missouri Academy of Veterinary Practice, Missouri Veterinary Medical Foundation, Missouri Stocker Feeder Quality Assurance Program, and the American Veterinary Medical Association. In 2001, Dr. Wilt was honored by the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association as Veterinarian of the Year. In 2014, Dr. Wilt was appointed by then-Missouri Governor Jay Nixon to the Missouri Veterinary Medical Licensing Board.

Dr. Wilt has a rich tradition of service in his personal life. He currently fills many roles at First Baptist Church in Paris, including Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Royal Ambassador Leader. He has served as Treasurer for the Mark Twain Chapter of Quail Forever for the past 25 years and is a 25-year member of the TPNB Bank Board of Directors.

During his career, Dr. Wilt has had an immeasurable influence on the cattle industry. Dr. Wilt was instrumental at the beginning of the Missouri Show-Me-Select program in 1998 which has now set the standard for replacement heifers in the state. He and his practice have been on the cutting edge of industry innovation in disease treatment and prevention, ultrasound procedures, and beef nutrition.

Perhaps the greatest influence Dr. Wilt has had on the cattle industry is his eagerness to help his peers and clients. Dr. Wilt’s reputation for sound intellect, knowledge, advice, and service is well known throughout the veterinary community. He not only consults with numerous other veterinary professionals frequently, but has hosted and mentored high school, undergraduate, and veterinary students his entire career.

Family is important to Dr. Wilt. He has been blessed with his wife, Pam, of 44 years; 2 daughters, Lisa and Amy; and 5 grandchildren.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium is honored to recognize Dr. Mac Wilt with the Missouri Livestock Symposium Achievement Award for his many career accomplishments.