Cameron man and Gallatin woman face felony charges in Daviess County in connection with theft investigation

A Cameron man and a Gallatin woman are facing felony charges in Daviess County after they allegedly stole items from barns, sheds, and a residence on November 7th.

Online court information shows that 60-year-old Darryl Young and 42-year-old Heather Heath have each been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing $750 or more. Bond has been set at $25,000 cash only for each individual.

Probable cause statements accuse Young and Heath of entering property that did not belong to them without permission. They allegedly took antique items out of barns and sheds and placed them in Heath’s vehicle. They also reportedly took items from the residence, which was enclosed by a fence.

The probable cause statements say that Young and Heath saw one of three surveillance cameras and tried to steal it as well.

The value of the property reportedly taken exceeded $750.

It is noted that Young and Heath have a criminal history of failing to appear in court. Young’s criminal history also includes alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Heath’s criminal history also includes alleged possession of a controlled substance, stealing, and burglary.

They allegedly both entered the property of another person with the intent to steal.