Chillicothe business suffers damage as deer breaks through windows

On November 8, at approximately 10:55 a.m., the Chillicothe E-911 Dispatch was alerted to a deer that had broken through a plate glass window of a business located in the 500 block of Washington Street.

Chief of Police Jon Maples confirmed that upon the officers and animal control’s arrival, the deer caused significant damage within the premises before exiting through another plate glass window. The officers, alongside the Missouri State Highway Patrol, tracked the deer to a safe location and dispatched it in the creek at Clay Street Park.

The situation has been resolved with no further threat to the community. The State of Missouri Conservation has taken possession of the deer following the incident.