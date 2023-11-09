Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Deadline is January 16

The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2024. The application form can be found on the Fair’s Youth in Agriculture page.

Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by January 16, 2024. Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and three additional copies.

These scholarships are possible thanks to the gracious contributions of many individuals and companies supporting Youth in Agriculture. A total of 55 scholarships amounting to $93,000, the largest amount ever, were awarded in 2023.

The following scholarships will be awarded in 2024:

one $5,000 S. Wayne Yokley Platinum Scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters,

one $3,500 Sharon Topliff Scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters,

one $2,500 supreme scholarship sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics,

four $2,500 supreme scholarships sponsored by the Missouri State Fair Foundation,

and numerous $1,500 scholarships sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters.

Applicants must be high school seniors, active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Selected students must enroll (fall and/or spring semester immediately following graduation from high school) in an accredited community college, college, or university.

Missouri State Fair scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors, hometown supporters, and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions. A portion of each animal’s sale price is allocated to the scholarship program. Sponsors and buyers are listed on the Fair’s Youth in Agriculture page.