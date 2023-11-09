Two injured in Highway 36 collision near Osborn

An accident happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 36, five miles east of Osborn, on the evening of November 8th, around 5:24 p.m. The incident involved a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Vincent Donald Hensen, 41, from Cameron, Missouri, and a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Brian J Johnson, 43, from Clarksdale, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Chevrolet Malibu struck the Toyota Camry, causing the Malibu to veer off the left side of the road and overturn multiple times. The Camry also traveled off to the left, hitting a culvert before both vehicles came to rest in the median on their wheels.

Both drivers, who were wearing seat belts, sustained injuries. Hensen suffered moderate injuries and was transported by the DeKalb-Clinton Ambulance District to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Johnson incurred serious injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The vehicles suffered total damage and were towed by Highway 36 Auto and Diesel.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.