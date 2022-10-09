Milan man facing weapons charge after firing handgun during domestic disturbance

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Milan resident, 31-year-old Jorge Munoz, has been charged in Sullivan County with felony unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting it. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes said police responded Friday afternoon to the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance. Munoz was alleged to have displayed a nine-millimeter handgun during an argument and then firing one round into the ground near a person who was not injured.

The alleged verbal altercation was at a residential driveway.

Munoz was subsequently arrested and was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and was scheduled to be transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.