Milan man facing weapons charge after firing handgun during domestic disturbance

Local News October 9, 2022 KTTN News
Domestic Assault (Domestic Violence) graphic
A Milan resident, 31-year-old Jorge Munoz, has been charged in Sullivan County with felony unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting it. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes said police responded Friday afternoon to the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance. Munoz was alleged to have displayed a nine-millimeter handgun during an argument and then firing one round into the ground near a person who was not injured.

The alleged verbal altercation was at a residential driveway.

Munoz was subsequently arrested and was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and was scheduled to be transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

