Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash

Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville.

A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.

The crash happened five miles northeast of Maysville on Hedge Road as the northbound pickup went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and a fence, and came to rest on its wheels.

The truck was demolished and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

Montoya was accused of failure to drive on the right half of the road, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated/prior offender, and assault. Montoya was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.