Mercer County Health Department to host annual 5K run/walk

The Mercer County Health Department will hold a Bubble Run/Walk for its annual 5K. The race through foam and bubbles will start at Mercer Park on June 11th at 7 a.m.

The event is part of the health department’s wellness program. Participants will be able to enter their names into a prize drawing at the end of the quarter.

A link is available on the Mercer County Health Department’s Facebook page to sign up for the Bubble Run/Walk on June 11th. Interested Individuals may use this direct link to the sign-up form, or may call the office at 660-748-3630.