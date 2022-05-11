Makin’ tracks at Crowder State Park on May 28

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Crowder State Park team members are ‘makin’ tracks.’ Join them at Crowder State Park’s office at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, to make an animal track craft while learning about the signs left by different animals, including tracks and trails.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. This free event is being held in conjunction with the National Park Trust’s Kids to Parks Day. For more information about Kids to Parks Day and to see a complete list of associated events at Missouri State Parks, visit this link.

Crowder State Park is located in northern Missouri off Highway 65, west of Trenton on Highway 146. For more information about this event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.