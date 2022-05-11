Laredo R-7 Board of Education takes action on personnel, tentative bus routes approved

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education took personnel action after an executive session on May 9th.

Kylie Littleton was offered a music position for the next school year and Charles Bowe as a full-time bus driver submitted his resignation. The senior bus driver’s pay was set at $82.00 and tentative bus routes were approved for the next school year.

The board also voted to pay sub-pay for transporting high school students from Laredo to Trenton from May 12th through 18th.

The board approved extra duty positions for basketball, cheerleading, assistant track coach, and I-Ready. Contracted employees were approved for guidance, band, nurse, occupational therapy, speech, and physical therapy.

Laredo R-7 will run an ad for milk, propane, and fuel bid requests.

The board will meet next month on June 13th and 30th.