Mercer County Fair officials announce winners of the Beef Show

Results from the beef show at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton included Allena Allen of Trenton showing the Grand Champion female and winning Senior Showmanship honors.

Morgan reed of Gilman City exhibited the Grand Champion bull with Sari Rogers of Princeton showing the Reserve Champion Bull as well as placing second in the county performance category.

Gracie Rogers of Princeton was both first and third in county performance and Kade Dugan of Kellerton, Iowa exhibited the Grand Champion Market Steer. Brylee Williams of Princeton showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer. Cauy Bickel of Diagonal, Iowa had the Reserve Champion Female.

Avah Nigh of Princeton won the Easter Memorial Showmanship honors with Chase Simmons of Unionville receiving Junior Showmanship recognition. Evan Boxley of Princeton received the honor of showing the Grand Champion Bucket Calf.

