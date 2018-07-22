Ritz products recalled due to possible Salmonella

Mondelēz Global, the manufacturer of Ritz products has announced a recall of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits product.

These products contain whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of

Salmonella. Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date in connection with these products. The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier’s recall. Consumers who have these products should not eat them and should discard any products they may have.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366 -1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 am to 6 pm EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



