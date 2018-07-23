Two 17-year-olds involved in crash on Highway 63; one arrested and charged with DWI

Residents of Marceline and Madison were hurt Sunday morning in Randolph County when a pickup truck left Highway, hit a sign, crossed the median, and came to rest off the east side of the road.

The patrol reports the driver, 17-year-old Morgan Cockrell of Marceline, refused treatment at the scene for moderate injuries. A passenger, 17-year-old Marlee Slater of Madison, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened nearly two miles south of Cairo when southbound pickup went off the left side of the road, hit a sign and the median, crossed the northbound lanes, and came to rest on its wheels off the east side of the road.

The truck was extensively damaged and the patrol stated Cockell was using a seatbelt however Slater was not.

Cockrell was arrested and accused of excessive blood alcohol content, being a minor visibly intoxicated, and failure to drive on the right lane of the road. He was processed at on the roadside and released.

Like this: Like Loading...