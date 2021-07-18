Mercer County Fair officials announce results of Beef Show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In the Beef Show held Saturday at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton, Allena Allen of Trenton exhibited the Grand Champion female and received Senior Showmanship honors.

Gracie Rogers of Princeton won the Easter Memorial Showmanship Award and exhibited the Reserve Champion bull. Makenzie Epperson of Laredo had the Grand Champion bull.

Scout Vangenderen of Lucerne showed the Grand Champion market while Kenan Casebolt of Kansas City had the Reserve Champion market. Madden Foster of Unionville exhibited the Reserve Champion female.

Nora Kate McGaugh of Carrollton received Junior Showmanship. Sari Rogers of Princeton won County Performance recognition, and Abigail Clark of Jamesport had the Grand Champion bucket calf.

