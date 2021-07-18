Patrol reports the arrest of six in north Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident, 43-year old Stephan Elliott, was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County.

Elliot was accused of felony counts of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, not dimming lights for an oncoming vehicle, and no seat belt. Elliot was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

55-year-old Daniel Foster of Trenton was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, failure to use a seat belt, and no turn signal. He was later released from custody.

18-year-old Taylor Groves of Trenton was arrested for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, no seat belt, and no insurance. He was later released from custody.

36-year-old Charles Smith of Chillicothe was arrested in Grundy County on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Kansas City, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center with no bond.

21-year-old Matthew Ewing of Unionville, Iowa, was arrested in Grundy County for driving while intoxicated. He was later released from custody.

42-year-old Joseph Bruner of Hale was arrested in Grundy County for driving while intoxicated. He was later released from custody.

