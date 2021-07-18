NCMC Athletic Director/KCC Director Nate Gamet presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

NCMC Athletic Director/KCC Director Nate Gamet presented the program at the Thursday, July 15 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club.

Brian Upton presided at the meeting, Joe McDonald gave the prayer, and Steve Taylor was the sergeant at arms.

Gamet is a native of Trenton, and he and his wife are the parents of three children. Following college, he worked in coaching and sports management positions in the Midwest before coming to NCMC as director of the KCC. He was recently named the college athletic director. Gamet said his goal as director is to expand the presence of NCMC sports in the community as well as enhancing sports programs at the school. He encouraged members to contact him with any ideas they might have.

Gamet said the college recently added an athletic trainer, Megan Erickson, as well as two new coaches, Nate Swan, men’s and women’s golf; and Sarah VanDyke, women’s softball. He also addressed COVID-19 protocol for basketball games, noting that no masks will be required. However, vaccination records will be kept on file but will not be required. He also anticipates fan road trips for games being possible.

As KCC manager, Gamet will be managing the 2021 Holiday Hoops event along with Hoops committee members. There are 45 teams registered for the tournament at this time. This is less than in the past; however, Gamet said reducing the number of teams will make the tournament more manageable and not as taxing on volunteers and sponsors.

During the business meeting, Upton reminded members about the program “Buddy System.” Two possible service projects were discussed for the club involving helping the Spickard School move items back into the classroom following summer room improvement work and working with the TDIA on its trash can project for the downtown area.

The club will meet at noon on Thursday, July 22, at the BTC Bank community room. Rick Klinginsmith will be the program chairman.

