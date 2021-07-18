Fire extensively damages home on Tenth Court in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A house fire early Saturday afternoon in Trenton resulted in extensive fire and smoke damage to the second floor of the two-story structure at 208 East Tenth Court.

According to Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler, there was moderate smoke and water damage to the first floor of the house. The outside of the structure was blackened around second-floor windows at the rear of the home.

The owner of the property was listed as Michael Airey, and the residents as the Michael Airey family. Nobody was at home at the time of the blaze; however, a neighbor rescued a family dog from the first floor of the house.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire were visible from the rear of the house on the second floor. Water, with foam, was applied through a window on the second floor. Firefighters then made entry through the front door and went up the stairs to attack the blaze. The blaze was knocked down, and firefighters checked for fire extensions into the walls and attic area. The cause of the blaze was undetermined.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

Gibler said one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene by Grundy County EMS.

Trenton and Grundy County Rural firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours, with Grundy County EMS, Trenton Police, and Trenton Municipal Utilities assisted at the scene.

