Mayor Jackie Soptic signs proclamation for Constitution Week

On Monday, September 18, Mayor Jackie Soptic signed a proclamation declaring September 17 through September 23 as Constitution Week in the City of Trenton.

The Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land. It holds the distinction of being the world’s longest-surviving written charter of government. Its first three words, “We the People,” affirm that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens.

On September 17, 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America. Nearly 170 years later, in 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually for Americans to celebrate this iconic signing. After petitioning Congress to designate the week of September 17–23, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law on August 2, 1956.

