Man from Texas injured in crash on I-35 near Winston exit

A Texas resident was hurt early Sunday in Daviess County when the car he was driving traveled off Interstate 35, hit an embankment and overturned.

Twenty-year-old Francisco Medina Flores of San Antonio, Texas, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened two miles south of the Winston exit; as the southbound car traveled off the left side of I-35, the driver overcorrected. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

The car was demolished, and Flores was wearing a seat belt.

