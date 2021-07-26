Iowa resident injured in crash on I-35 near Bethany

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resident of Ottumwa, Iowa, was hurt south of Bethany when the van he was driving traveled off Interstate 35 and overturned multiple times.

Sixty-seven-year-old Harold Roberts was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning eight miles south of Bethany on Interstate 35. The northbound van traveled off the left side of the road, hit an emergency crossover, became airborne, struck the ground, and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels partially on the road.

The vehicle was demolished, and Roberts was wearing a seat belt.

