A Galena, Kansas, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit on his motorcycle across state lines from Kansas to Newton County, Mo.

Douglas Eugene Alexius, 47, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in a federal indictment returned on Wednesday, Nov. 16, by a federal grand jury in Springfield. Alexius was charged as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.