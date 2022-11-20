Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 18, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend of November 18, 2022.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Wyman of Kirksville was arrested early Saturday morning in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated with alcohol, misdemeanor resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels of Trenton was arrested in Caldwell County on Sunday morning and accused of felony driving while intoxicated with drugs and driving while her license was revoked. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center where she was later released.

Sixty-four-year-old William Saverino of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County early Saturday morning. He was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was processed and released.

Fifty-year-old Michael Anthony of Kirksville was arrested early Saturday morning in Adair County. He was arrested on a felony probation absconder warrant, as well as being accused of the felony of having no driver’s license. He was transported to the Adair County Jail where he was listed as unable to be bondable.

Forty-year-old John Babbit of Humphreys was arrested Friday night in Sullivan County. He was accused of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, failing to display valid plates, and no seat belt. He was processed and released.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Harper of Moberly was arrested Friday evening in Randolph County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated with drugs, having a person less than 17 years old in the vehicle, having no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining a driver’s license after being revoked. He was transported to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department where he was later released.

Sixty-year-old David Lane of Oregon, Missouri was arrested Saturday evening in Andrew County. He was accused of felony driving while intoxicated with serious physical injury and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. He was taken to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-three-year-old Steven Mclarney was arrested Saturday afternoon in Andrew County. He was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated using drugs, and having no seat belt. He was transported to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.